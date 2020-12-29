First case of mutated UK coronavirus found in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (WILX) - Tuesday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis made the announcement many were braced for. A case of the new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the United States.

Discovered recently in the UK, COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 is much more contagious than the standard version of the coronavirus, which causes most of the associated problems due to how contagious it is.

Governor Polis assured the public that they would be monitoring the case closely via tweet. Colorado health officials are now working to find out who the infected person has been in contact with.

Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.



The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely.

