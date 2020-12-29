Advertisement

First case of mutated UK coronavirus found in Colorado

Governor Polis assured the public that they would be monitoring the case closely
(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (WILX) - Tuesday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis made the announcement many were braced for. A case of the new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the United States.

Discovered recently in the UK, COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 is much more contagious than the standard version of the coronavirus, which causes most of the associated problems due to how contagious it is.

Governor Polis assured the public that they would be monitoring the case closely via tweet. Colorado health officials are now working to find out who the infected person has been in contact with.

