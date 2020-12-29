FBI: Beware of vaccine scammers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI wants you to beware of COVID-19 vaccine scammers.

These scams can look like anything from ads, or offers for early vaccine access, to unsolicited emails or calls from someone claiming to be from an insurance company, or vaccine center requesting personal information.

“Unfortunately, criminals are very opportunistic,” Steven Merrill, chief of FBI Financial Crimes Section said. “They see a vulnerable population out there that they can prey upon.”

To avoid being a victim:

Get up-to-date information on vaccine distribution through the state’s health department website. The Food and Drug Administration is also updating its website about which vaccines it has authorized.

Consult your doctor before getting a vaccine.

Anyone who may have been a victim of a COVID-19 fraud is urged to report it to the FBI.

