Advertisement

China sentences lawyer who reported on coronavirus outbreak to 4 years

A resident wearing a mask against the coronavirus walks past a government propaganda poster...
A resident wearing a mask against the coronavirus walks past a government propaganda poster featuring Tiananmen Gate in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A Chinese court has sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble.” The court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak. Zhang traveled to Wuhan in February and posted on various social media platforms about the outbreak that is believed to have emerged in the central Chinese city late last year. She was arrested in May amid heavy censorship to deflect criticism of the government’s initial response to the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
MSP Jackson Post investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Eaton County
Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Tompkins Township.
One killed in Jackson County crash Saturday night
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work

Latest News

The Michigan State Spartans look to get back into the win column Monday night when they tip off...
Spartans look to bounce back in Minneapolis
Detroit Police Chief James Craig,left, speaks as U.S. Attorney General William Barr, and FBI...
Violence surges in major cities during coronavirus pandemic
File image -- After getting free of the handcuffs, the woman climbed through a partition and...
Woman slips handcuffs, drives off and wrecks police cruiser
MSU hopes to rebound at Minnesota
MSU hopes to rebound at Minnesota