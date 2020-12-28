Water main break in Grand Ledge calls for boil water advisory

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) -A water main break on East River Street in Grand Ledge has affected water pressure for a select area of residents and businesses. As a result, a boil water advisory has been put into place.

The City of Grand Ledge is working with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE), to monitor the situation. The city is testing the water through two sampling tests that will be done 24 to 48 hours after the water is restored. The tests will show whether the boil water advisory should remain in effect.

By 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, the City will provide an update.

As of now, workers are on-site to repair the main break.

Follow these tips:

Boil your water before use

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using

Use bottled water

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food

