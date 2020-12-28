Advertisement

Unauthorized vaccines administered in New York

The state health department says the healthcare provider may have fraudulently obtained the vaccine.
Vaccine Doses
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WILX) - A New York healthcare provider is facing allegations it gave out unauthorized doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Two weeks ago, ParCare Community Health Network posted on Facebook saying vaccines would be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

However, this goes against New York’s plan for frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents getting it first.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), ParCare may have fraudulently obtained the vaccine.

In a statement, New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said ParCare transferred and administered the vaccine to members of the public contrary to state guidelines.

“We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter,” Zucker said in his statement. “Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

