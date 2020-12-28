Advertisement

Trump to headline Georgia victory rally on the day before election

President Trump will be joined by two republican incumbents vying to retain their seats.
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Ga.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - President Donald Trump will headline a rally ahead of Georgia’s senate runoffs.

The critical races will determine who will hold the majority in the U.S. Senate, which could have a major impact on President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda.

The Republican National Committee says they will host a victory rally in Georgia on Jan. 4, the day before the election.

President Trump and incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will be in attendance. The two incumbents are facing off against democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Georgia’s senate runoffs are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Tompkins Township.
One killed in Jackson County crash Saturday night
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
MSP Jackson Post investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Eaton County
Study: more guns purchased because of pandemic-related stress.
A man wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as he walks past the Notre...
New virus strain continues to spread across Europe
Vaccine Doses
Unauthorized vaccines administered in New York