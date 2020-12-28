Trump to headline Georgia victory rally on the day before election

(WILX) - President Donald Trump will headline a rally ahead of Georgia’s senate runoffs.

The critical races will determine who will hold the majority in the U.S. Senate, which could have a major impact on President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda.

The Republican National Committee says they will host a victory rally in Georgia on Jan. 4, the day before the election.

President Trump and incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will be in attendance. The two incumbents are facing off against democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Georgia’s senate runoffs are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5.

