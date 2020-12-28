Study: more guns purchased because of pandemic-related stress.

(WILX) - New research shows people are buying more guns, because of pandemic-related stress. Rutgers University tracked what 3,500 Americans, nearly a third of which were firearm owners, were buying during June and July.

The study was published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine and found that around 70% of those who purchased a firearm during the COVID-19 pandemic described having suicidal thoughts throughout their lives, compared to 37% of the rest of the community of gun owners.

The study found that those who planned to buy a gun were more likely to feel uncertain and have severe COVID-19 fears than those who were not planning to buy a gun.

The study found that of those who bought a firearm during the pandemic:

70% had experienced suicidal thoughts throughout their lives;

56% had experienced suicidal thoughts during the previous year;

25% had experienced suicidal thoughts during the previous month.

Additionally, the study found those who bought a firearm during the pandemic were also found to be more likely to have storage habits which made the firearms less secure.

They were also more likely to have bought a firearm since the start of the pandemic in March.

