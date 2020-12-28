Advertisement

Record jackpots possible in Michigan

The jackpots for the Powerball and the Mega Millions are growing
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mega Millions jackpot is currently at $376 million for the drawing on Tuesday, December 29th. Also, the Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, December 30th is $363 million. If someone from Michigan wins either of those jackpots, it would be a record winning amount for Michigan. The current lottery record holder is Donald Lawson of Lapeer. Back in 2012, he won a $337 million Powerball jackpot.

