Record jackpots possible in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mega Millions jackpot is currently at $376 million for the drawing on Tuesday, December 29th. Also, the Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, December 30th is $363 million. If someone from Michigan wins either of those jackpots, it would be a record winning amount for Michigan. The current lottery record holder is Donald Lawson of Lapeer. Back in 2012, he won a $337 million Powerball jackpot.

