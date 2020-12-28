Quiet with More Sun Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunshine peeked out this afternoon in Mid-Michigan, and the sun will pull through again tomorrow for another dry and quiet day.

Highs may get back to around 30, which will still make Tuesday the coldest day of the next seven. Above average warmth will persist through the first week of January in the new year.

We also have a few chances for rain, snow or both in the coming days. Tuesday night some snow arrives closer to midnight and lasts into the day on Wednesday.

It’s possible that snow may accumulate by morning so roads could be messy for the A.M. commute, but the snow will change to rain in the afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower 40s. This should act to wash away most (if not all) of the snow.

Skies will stay cloudy for Thursday, but with the snow expected to be melting away by then it is likely that we turn over the new year without any snow on the ground.

Another system arrives on New Year’s Day carrying a mix of rain and snow showers, but impacts are still murky at this time. We’ll continue to update that forecast throughout the week.

Temperatures will trend above normal through the first half of January, too. We’re expecting highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s next week which should keep any overnight snow from sticking around too long.

