Missing Delhi Township boy has been found

Jared Adcock
Jared Adcock(WILX 2020)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Jared Adcock has been located.

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are asking for help in finding a boy who went missing from Delhi Township.

Jared Adcock is described as 11 years old, white male, 4 feet 7 inches tall, 70 pounds with blonde, buzz cut hair. He was last seen wearing a shark baseball cap with a bit missing out of the rim, blue rimmed glasses, a t-shirt and sweatpants.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Jared Adcock is asked to contact Ingham County 911 at 517-272-6026.

