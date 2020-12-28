Missing Delhi Township boy has been found

UPDATE: Jared Adcock has been located.

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are asking for help in finding a boy who went missing from Delhi Township.

Jared Adcock is described as 11 years old, white male, 4 feet 7 inches tall, 70 pounds with blonde, buzz cut hair. He was last seen wearing a shark baseball cap with a bit missing out of the rim, blue rimmed glasses, a t-shirt and sweatpants.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Jared Adcock is asked to contact Ingham County 911 at 517-272-6026.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.