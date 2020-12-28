New schizophrenia treatment guidelines from APA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As many as 2.8 million people are living with schizophrenia worldwide. Now, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) has released new guidelines on how to treat the disorder.

The APA now recommends using long-acting, injectable medications for adults. Doctors say those medicines decrease the likelihood of a relapse happening, which is hopeful news for patients with the disease.

“Individuals with schizophrenia can get better with treatment that’s tailored to their particular needs,” says psychiatrist Dr. Maxie L. Gordon of the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“Schizophrenia is a disorder that can be debilitating for people who experience it, and it is more prevalent than many of us would presume. This new guideline offers psychiatrists an approach to help patients that incorporates effective, evidence-based treatments as well as our patients’ preferences and goals,” said APA President Jeffrey Geller, M.D., M.P.H. “We encourage all psychiatrists and others who are interested to review the recommendations, which were developed by experts in researching and treating this complicated disorder.”

