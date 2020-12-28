New project would brighten downtown Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a plan to help some local businesses by shedding a little light on them.

Downtown Lansing is behind a fundraising effort to install colorful lighting on Washington Square. The organization wants to add colorful LED light attachments to three light poles on each block, seasonal projected images on the sides of buildings and LED lights installed in plant beds to add colorful up-lighting to the trees.

“These times are a little bit dark, you know. We’re making it through COVID and getting through the end of the year slump. So it’s also a great figurative time to try and be that flicker of hope and bring some light to the crazy time that’s been 2020,” said Siso Dhla Dhla with Downtown Lansing, Inc.

So far, there have been more than $17,000 worth of donations. Downtown Lansing is trying to make it to $30,000 in order to receive a matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

It’s a project with a hefty price tag at a time when businesses are struggling to keep their doors open.

“There is a nuance of security and safety... I’m confident that if there was more lighting available, no matter what color, whether it’s just strict security yellow lighting or lighting with some flair and whimsy, people feel less and less comfortable participating in activity that we don’t want to promote downtown,” said Dhla Dhla.

It’s not just Downtown Lansing, Inc. trying to brighten the area. Some businesses have already added lighting to go along with outdoor dining areas.

