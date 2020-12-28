New life found for burned home and former inmates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing non-profit is transforming a house damaged by fire into a transition home for female inmates. The house was previously set to be torn down until it was donated to the Mikey 23 Foundation.

“They seen what our mission was all about and seeing what our mission was about, they said, ‘well, let’s donate it to the Mikey 23 Foundation and let them put it to use,’” said founder Michael McKissic.

McKissic trains young people in construction while rehabbing the house on the 1500 block of Linval in Lansing. It’s a neighborhood they’re trying to help improve, but the house needs a lot of work. It’s covered in soot and severely damaged throughout.

“When I came in and seen it I said, ‘yeah, we can put this back together,’” said McKissic. “It has all that crown molding still. So we’ll repaint all of this. That bright white will make it look like the fire never happened.”

He says what keeps him going is his passion to fulfill the mission of the Mikey 23 Foundation. His son, Micheal McKissic Jr., worked for the family construction business and was fatally shot in 2015. He was the purpose for starting the foundation.

“I have faith in the Mikey 23 mission and keeping Mikey’s memory alive,” said McKissic. “When I come and see this. I see beyond the fire. Everybody when they come in they see this. I see beyond that and that’s how my son Michael was. He used to help people and he used to look beyond what their situation was.”

McKissic says that’s what this project is about, looking beyond the label of “former inmate” for the women who will be housed there, and providing hope for their future.

“One of the biggest things I learned is that if you don’t help the people that’s coming out of prison, the recidivism rate will be very high. They will be returning back to prison and then our society and our community won’t be safe,” said McKissic.

After the house is complete, the foundation will also provide resources.

“Clothe them, feed them, get the proper IDs,” said McKissic. “And if they lost their children, try to get them so that they can see their children again. And if they don’t have driver’s licenses, try to get them driver’s licenses. And if they want to learn a building trade, they can.”

This will be the foundation’s third house they restore from a fire. Every house completed will add additional money to the reward for Michael McKissic Jr.’s case until it is solved.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.