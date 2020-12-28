MSU receives NASA Grant; Creates virtual reality curriculum about Mars

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has been given a grant from NASA to create a virtual curriculum in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant will allow middle school aged students to learn about life on mars and its future.

MSU professor Stacey Fox, ‘Wizard of Digital Programs’ and ‘Wizard in Residence,’ is an award-winning international composer and musician. She is not only bringing her expertise to this NASA project with her songs about mars but also her experience in creating virtual reality.

“The album is in [the curriculum] as one of the supplemental teaching tools,” Fox said. “So students can learn all these amazing science facts about mars, the rovers, (the) geography of Mars.”

Now, VR will take that experience a step further. Students will create the design of what they want to see on Mars and Fox will make it come to life in a 360 virtual animation.

“Its hopefully going to make them feel like they are on Mars and it’s going to combine with this 360-degree virtual mars space that Stacey fox is going to create,” said Director of Abrams Planetarium, Shannon Schmoll.

“It’s a really fun way to get students to really think about what it’s going to take to send humans to mars to have humans live on mars,” Schmoll said. “It’s a really engaging way in order to think about just the planet itself.”

Schmoll told News 10 the VR will not only give middle school students a nice experience but will also allow them to start thinking about different careers they might be able to engage in.

“One thing that’s very important with learning is making it really personal and it’s allowing them to really imagine this potential future on mars,” Schmoll said.

“I’m excited, Mars is really the next spot for human exploration,” Schmoll said.

Noting the ages the VR experience is being made for, Fox said, “Younger students are probably going to be the actual generation that lands there.”

