MSP Jackson Post investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Eaton County
Two of the four juveniles in one car were pronounced dead on the scene.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Troopers with the Lansing Post are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning in Eaton County.
The preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling southbound on Perkey Road around 2:45 a.m. when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle struck a pickup truck that was traveling westbound on M-50 (Clinton Trail).
The pickup truck was occupied by two adults and a juvenile. All occupants were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The vehicle that did not stop at the stop sign was occupied by four juveniles. Two of the four juveniles were pronounced dead on the scene. The deceased was a 15-year-old male passenger from Eaton Rapids and the driver, a 16-year-old male from Holt.
Additionally, two 15-year-old juvenile passengers were transported to the hospital for serious injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing. WILX will update this story as more information becomes available.
