MSP: Beware fake officer making traffic stops

The suspect identified himself as a state trooper but had the wrong lights on his unmarked vehicle.
(WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are warning to be on the lookout for a man allegedly impersonating police and making traffic stops.

Authorities say they received reports of a white male in an unmarked car, identifying himself as a state trooper on Saturday night.

The reports state the incidents happened near I-96 and Davison Avenue in Detroit.

He was reportedly wearing a black uniform and driving an unmarked black Dodge Charger with red and blue lights.

MSP says troopers do not use unmarked cars for traffic stops.

If you are leery of being stopped by an unmarked car, police say to use hazard lights, drive to a public place and call 911. A dispatcher will confirm if an officer is at the traffic stop.

