Mid-Michigan first responders now getting COVID vaccine

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - First responders across Mid-Michigan are getting the coronavirus vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made changes to its vaccine plan last week so first responders could get the shot sooner.

It’s mostly firefighters being vaccinated because they deal directly with patients.

They said it adds another layer of protection when caring for patients in the field.

“We’ve been pretty lucky,” said Delta Twp. Fire Department Chief Greg Ginebaugh.

Ginebaugh was one of many Lansing area firefighters who got the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

He said getting the vaccine will help them assist the community.

“It reduces the potential and keeping our staffing numbers higher than if we lost a whole shift due to being sick because of our extensive patient contact and for the safety of our personnel,” said Ginebaugh.

About half of Delta Township’s firefighters are expected to get the vaccine by the end of next week.

Ginebaugh said staffing hasn’t been an issue so far with only a few cases of COVID-19 in the firehouse; with the first case in August.

Lansing Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Tobin said it hasn’t been a serious issue for them either.

He said most of Lansing’s firefighters, including the entire command staff signed up to get the vaccine.

“I foresee everything with this vaccine on the backside of it. Now is the next step of the evolution. I think COVID-19 is with us to stay just like about everything else,” said Tobin.

Tobin said the new policies in places this year for COVID are staying.

“This in no way shape or form is going to change the PPE we are wearing. or change the policy of how we respond. It just adds layers,” he said.

Area fire departments are not requiring staff to get the vaccine.

Some police departments, like Meridian Township, are able to get vaccinated now because they are medical first responders.

The Lansing Police Department isn’t sure when its officers will be able to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.