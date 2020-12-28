Michigan Retailers Association project a positive outlook on 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 50% of Michigan retailers saw a decline in sales in the month of November over October and ten percent reported no changes. With sales declining from the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 80 businesses have closed their doors either temporarily or permanently.

“I think it’s going to have to continue to be eat local, shop local, love local, message for quite some time,” said VP of Member Engagement for Lansing Regional Chamber, Michelle Rahl.

Of those 80 businesses closing doors some are still struggling to hold on, but the Michigan Retailers Association thinks in the new year some of these local shops will be able to bounce back

“We expect a number of retailers restoring inventory levels as people get vaccinated consumer confidence starts to rise again, you’re hopefully going to see a steady increase in sales for the Michigan retailers,” Said Jennifer Rook, VP of Marketing and Communications for Michigan Retailers Association.

Rook told News 10 that the first quarter of 2021 is going to be very important for retail businesses.

“I think you’re going to see as we saw, with the CARES package that was passed in the springtime we did see sales go up,” Rook said.

According to the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) 39% of retailers predict their sales will continue to rise through February, 45% expect a decline in sales, and 16% think it will stay the same. Based off of those numbers, this results in a positive rating index which means confidence in consumers.

“The stimulus package that congress just announced is very good news its really going to help families here in mid-Michigan and businesses,” Rook said.

That along with the COVID-19 vaccine brings hope.

“You may be seeing far more shopping, I think it would be a gradual not something you see come January first,” Rook said.

“I’m optimistic that the demand and the nature of us as species want to interact with others and that will come back as good or even better in 2021,” said Owner of One North Kitchen & Bar, Scott Berman.

Berman told News 10 that by the end of the summer he hopes to see things fully back to normal, but others say it will require the support of our local community to save businesses.

“We know that we’re going to have to continue to remind people to focus on their small local businesses (and) being intentional about where they make their purchases,” said VP of Member Engagement for Lansing Regional Chamber, Michelle Rahl.

