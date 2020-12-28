Advertisement

Michigan reports 3,239 new confirmed coronavirus cases

(KFYR-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 28, Michigan health officials have reported 3,239 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 60 deaths. The state total now sits at 480,508 confirmed cases and
12,089 deaths.

Please note that the daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases since Saturday, December 26.

Clinton County reports 3,524 cases and 40 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,284 cases and 85 deaths.

Ingham County reports 12.121 cases and 176 deaths.

Jackson County reports 7,333 cases and 151 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,806 cases and 55 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

