MHSAA offers COVID-19 rapid test training to schools

By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MHSAA and the Michigan Department of Health had training sessions today with schools about the new covid-19 rapid testing program as the remaining three fall sports -- volleyball, girls swim and dive, and football -- are getting closer to finishing their seasons.

Schools are trying to be optimistic about finishing their sports seasons, and it hasn’t been easy.

DeWitt Athletic Director Michael Brya said, “Certainly, there’s been a lot of heartache. In the spring, having those seasons lost. We even had our boys swim and dive team that was notified literally 20 minutes before they were supposed to board a bus to Oakland University for the finals.”

The MHSAA and MDHHS don’t want that to happen again. This afternoon they taught schools how to use rapid tests.

East Lansing Athletic Director Nikki Norris said, “We had a really good session where we actually watched someone do the test themselves. They were both very beneficial to help us feel a lot more comfortable with the whole testing process.”

Teams will be tested three times a week on non-consecutive days and must receive negative test results before practice or competition on that day.

Each kit includes a nasal swab, extraction reagent and test card. “I think our athletic department is going to be ready to go to roll out the tests,” Brya said, “Certainly, having an idea of how it’s going to be done and the actual implementation are two very different things. I’m sure we’ll expect some hiccups on the first day of testing but hopefully we work out any kinks and get that done so future tests are done smoothly.”

