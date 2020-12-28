Advertisement

Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash

(Gray Media)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One Jackson County resident is dead after a crash that happened early Sunday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, Troopers from the MSP Jackson post were dispatched to the report of a single vehicle personal injury crash on Somerset Road south of Addison Road, Wheatland Twp., Hillsdale County, MI.

Upon arrival Troopers say they found a 2019 Nissan Pickup truck occupied by two Jackson County residents. The vehicle had been travelling north bound on Somerset Road when the driver lost control and struck a large tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

A 25 year old female from Jackson County was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 31 year old male, also from Jackson County, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
Michigan schools aren't seeing COVID-19 spreading in the classroom.
MSU study: COVID-19 isn’t spreading in schools
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Tompkins Township.
One killed in Jackson County crash Saturday night
Michigan’s largest county said it quickly exhausted $500 payments for roughly 12,000 people...
County gives $6M to 12,000 people affected by virus limits
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Latest News

WILX Weather Evening 12/27/2020
2020 has been hard on Zeke the Wonderdog and his caretaker and trainer Jim Foley. But, they're...
Zeke the Wonderdog ready to come off the sidelines in 2021
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Tompkins Township.
One killed in Jackson County crash Saturday night
Getting ready for the new year often means packing away all of the holiday decorations,...
How to recycle your Christmas tree