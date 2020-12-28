Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One Jackson County resident is dead after a crash that happened early Sunday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, Troopers from the MSP Jackson post were dispatched to the report of a single vehicle personal injury crash on Somerset Road south of Addison Road, Wheatland Twp., Hillsdale County, MI.

Upon arrival Troopers say they found a 2019 Nissan Pickup truck occupied by two Jackson County residents. The vehicle had been travelling north bound on Somerset Road when the driver lost control and struck a large tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

A 25 year old female from Jackson County was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 31 year old male, also from Jackson County, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.