Crews investigating barn fire in Webberville

The fire occurred on Herrington Road in Webberville.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire agencies are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire on Herrington Road near West Mohrle in Webberville Sunday night.

News 10 crews on scene say when they arrived they found the barn fully engulfed in flames.

Ingham firefighters were on scene and confirmed the fire but were not able to say what caused it.

News 10 has calls out to multiple fire agencies and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

