Credit Union helping those in need in the community

American 1 Credit Union is giving back through a match to The Salvation Army
By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -American 1 Credit Union is partnering with The Salvation Army to match donations up to $1,000 in each of the counties they have branches in with the Virtual Red Kettle Campaign.

“We saw the need through our membership, through our friends and through our community,” said Janelle Merritt, American 1 Credit Union, VP of Community Partnerships, “2020, as we all know, has hit our service industry incredibly difficult times and so we’re really excited to be able to step up and when we saw this coming during the pandemic season, we said, okay, with our charitable giving, we have got to give it to the people who need it the most.”

American 1 is also partnering with local car dealerships for year end sales through January 4 for rates as low as 1.59%.

Select car dealerships are giving away Meijer and gas gift cards as well. The full details can be found at american1cu.org.

