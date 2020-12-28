Advertisement

AG Nessel encourages diversity and local broadcast media ownership

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (AG Office/File Photo)
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (AG Office/File Photo)(WNDU)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 23 other state attorney generals in order to promote diversity and local broadcast media ownership.

 The state attorney generals argue that the Federal Communications Commission’s new rules will not only decrease the representation of minority communities in local media but will also lead to greater media consolidation.

Here’s a part of the brief:

Excerpt of the brief.
Excerpt of the brief.(Executive Office of Nessel)
Excerpt of the brief.
Excerpt of the brief.(WILX)

“Minority broadcast ownership fosters the diversity of viewpoints among local media outlets, which ultimately enhances programming for all communities,” said Nessel. “Representation is crucial to reaching the communities an outlet serves, and I support the Third Circuit decision that concluded the FCC neglected to consider the impact of repealing these rules. Threatening local news and leaving representation by the wayside is not something that my colleagues and I can ignore.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash
Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
MSP Jackson Post investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Eaton County
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Tompkins Township.
One killed in Jackson County crash Saturday night
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Latest News

Rebuilding a home to rebuild lives
Rebuilding a house to rebuild lives
Water main break in Grand Ledge calls for boil water advisory
American One Credit Union Pt 2
American One Credit Union Pt 2
American One Credit Union Pt1
American 1 Credit Union Pt 1
Local businesses barely hanging on
Local businesses barely hanging on