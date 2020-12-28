AG Nessel encourages diversity and local broadcast media ownership

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 23 other state attorney generals in order to promote diversity and local broadcast media ownership.

The state attorney generals argue that the Federal Communications Commission’s new rules will not only decrease the representation of minority communities in local media but will also lead to greater media consolidation.

Here’s a part of the brief:

Excerpt of the brief. (Executive Office of Nessel)

“Minority broadcast ownership fosters the diversity of viewpoints among local media outlets, which ultimately enhances programming for all communities,” said Nessel. “Representation is crucial to reaching the communities an outlet serves, and I support the Third Circuit decision that concluded the FCC neglected to consider the impact of repealing these rules. Threatening local news and leaving representation by the wayside is not something that my colleagues and I can ignore.”

