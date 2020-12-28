Advertisement

20 new species found, and long-lost species rediscovered, in Bolivian Andes

Mercedes robber frogs are extremely rare, but were found in the Bolivian Andes.
Mercedes robber frogs are extremely rare, but were found in the Bolivian Andes.(Source: Conservation International/Trond Larsen/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists announced the discovery of 20 new species in the Bolivian Andes. They also found plants and animals not seen in decades.

The findings were made on a 14-day expedition in March 2017 by the nonprofit environmental group Conservation International.

Among the discoveries: new butterfly and orchid species, the mountain fer-de-lance viper, Bolivian flag snake and Lilliputian frog, which is just 1 centimeter long.

The team rediscovered four species thought to be extinct, including the devil-eyed frog, which is black with deep red eyes, which was last seen 20 years ago.

They also found the satyr butterfly, last seen nearly a century ago.

Conservation International said the findings make the case for protecting the area and will help inform sustainable development plans for the region.

The findings were revealed in research published Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Tompkins Township.
One killed in Jackson County crash Saturday night
Two teens are dead after their car struck a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
MSP Jackson Post investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Eaton County
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work

Latest News

Some Home Depot ceiling fans are being recalled over blades that can detach, posing a potential...
Ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled over blades that can fly off
MSP: Beware fake officer making traffic stops
Potter Park Zoo’s female tiger heading to new zoo for breeding
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
Trump reluctantly signs COVID aid bill with stimulus checks, sparks fresh fight in GOP
Deputies were notified about the remains near Prescott on Saturday and an examination confirmed...
Human body parts found discarded at 2 sites in Arizona