Zeke the Wonderdog ready to come off the sidelines in 2021

2020 has been hard on Zeke the Wonderdog and his caretaker and trainer Jim Foley. But, they're...
2020 has been hard on Zeke the Wonderdog and his caretaker and trainer Jim Foley. But, they're excited to get back to performing in 2021.
By Jace Harper
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 2020 has been hard on Zeke the Wonderdog and his caretaker and trainer Jim Foley.

“We went out and did the Arizona basketball game, and we came home and we got hit with this pandemic with an unknown future,” said Foley.

With a little bit of creativity, Foley managed to make sure Zeke could continue training and performing.

“The one constant was I had to keep Zeke in shape. Competitions were shutdown, all of the shows he had for the whole year were cancelled basically.,” he said.

Zeke even managed to provide support for those affected by the shutdowns.

“We were supporting small businesses across the state anyway we could. Because, this has been devastating to everybody,” Foley said.

While many have a tendency to focus on the negative of 2020, Foley is looking to the positive in 2021.

“I’m working on a book. The Past 10 Years of Zeke. It’s going to be a video book I’m going to launch and I’m hoping to have it done by the first of the year,” he said.

Foley said, more than anything, Zeke is excited to get back to doing shows at athletic events.

“There’s going to be new tricks that Zeke does that nobody has ever seen before. I’m going to try and utilize the youth of the Spartans. Maybe somebody throwing a frisbee and doing a flip. The imagination is all that limits you when dealing with a frisbee dog,” Foley said.

