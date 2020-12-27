Advertisement

Woman survives car going off cliff in San Francisco

By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman survived after her car plunged off a cliff and landed onto a beach on Christmas morning.

Pictures from the fire department show the car flipped over on the beach.

Fire officials first reported the incident around 9 a.m. on Twitter, saying the car went over the cliff and was on the beach.

The woman was rescued and taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

It is unclear what caused the car to go over the cliff.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

A car is seen flipped over after falling off of a cliff in San Francisco,
Car flipped over on San Francisco beach after going off cliff (no sound)