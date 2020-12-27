Advertisement

One killed in Jackson County crash Saturday night

One person was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Tompkins Township.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post responded to the crash off Springport Road near Minard Road around 9:40 p.m.

Police say the driver was heading northbound on Springport Road when the car left the road and hit a large, raised planter and then a tree.

The driver’s identity is not yet being released. There will be an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rives-Tompkins Fire and Rescue, and Jackson Community Ambulance were also on the scene.

