Light Rain Arrives this Evening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our final Sunday of 2020 may just melt off the rest of Mid-Michigan’s snow.

Temperatures are poised to warm throughout the day and into the evening, ultimately topping out in the upper 30s and bringing some light rain showers after dark.

The combination of these showers and the milder air just might melt off any of the remaining snow cover for our area before the rain tapers off to a few snow flurries late overnight.

Once the rain and snow is done, the next chance for rain or snow doesn’t arrive until Wednesday. Before that happens, two dry days with lower temperatures await.

The Wednesday system will begin as a mixture of rain and snow before becoming entirely rain once temperatures are warm enough. Highs should reach the lower 40s.

More cloud cover hangs on to round out the year on Thursday as the slightly above normal readings continue into the first week of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.