How to recycle your Christmas tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Getting ready for the new year often means packing away all of the holiday decorations, including the tree. Some cities are making it easy to recycle your tree.

In Lansing, Christmas tree collection will begin Monday, December 28 and run through January 7. Just place it at the curb on your normal collection day.

If your tree is over six feet, it must be cut in half. Also make sure it is free of decorations, bags and any other materials.

In East Lansing, pickup will also start on December 28 and will go until January 15. The trees will be chipped and used as mulch in East Lansing parks.

If your community currently does not have a Christmas tree disposal option, the following are options for disposal:

Place your live-cut Christmas tree next to your Curby Cart or bags on your trash collection day starting the week of December 28, 2020

Granger will collect Christmas trees from existing customers at the curb for $10 per tree

