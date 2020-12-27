Advertisement

6 men wounded in shooting while filming music video in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Two of six men who were shot near Boston while filming a music video Saturday have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police found the six victims scattered along a dead-end street, Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec told news outlets. Lynn is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Boston.

Kmiec said it’s not yet clear what caused the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests were made as of Saturday night.

The six men were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Travis Lorini, 30, told the Boston Globe that he heard a barrage of gunfire and smelled gunpowder.

“Just seemed like someone held the trigger down and let all the bullets out at once. It sounded faster than a book of fireworks,” he said.

