Vista Springs staff wants to make residents feel special during holiday season

Vista Springs
Vista Springs(WILX)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Christmas evening, those living and working at a local assisted living facility are keeping their holiday spirits bright even though they can’t be with their family.

Rachel Martinez is an Associate Administrative Officer with the Vista Springs Assisted Living Communities. She says they put on Christmas parties with bingo, food, and nd even passed out Christmas gifts.

“We, you know, are doing our best to become their family right now while they can’t be in here and make sure that we’re keeping that positivity and caring for them and we appreciate them putting their trust into us to watch over their family,” said Martinez.

Vista Springs resident
Vista Springs resident(WILX)
Vista Springs resident
Vista Springs resident(WILX)

Martinez says they are encouraging those who want to reach out to senior citizens and send letters to do so.

She says during the holiday season, loneliness starts to settle in.

To find out where you can send letters, click here.

