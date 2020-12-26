Advertisement

Michigan reports 7,341 COVID-19 cases over three day period

(WJRT)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus doesn’t take breaks, and yes, even for Christmas as much as we’d love to believe that. As of Saturday, December 26, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 7,341 cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 254 deaths linked to the virus.

State totals now climb 477,269 cases of COVID-19 and 12,029 deaths.

Today’s daily case count reflects the total amount of cases since Wednesday, December 23. Average daily case numbers as of today is 2,447 per day.

Ingham County reports 12,001 cases and 175 deaths.

Jackson County reported 7,230 cases and 150 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,228 cases and 85 deaths.

Clinton County reported 3,478 cases and 39 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,778 cases and 55 deaths.

But the good news is the MDHHS reports 318,389 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan. That number is up over 82,000 since last Saturday’s report.

This number is updated weekly.

