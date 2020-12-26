Facebook group gives families a real Christmas experience

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Christmas, Lyndsy Matthews spent her holiday meeting the needs of others affected by the pandemic.

Matthews works for a financial group and says that last month she saw a large number of families who nearly had to cancel Christmas for their children.

That’s when she took matters into her own hands- and brought Christmas to them by creating the No Child Left Behind COVID Christmas Facebook group.

She says she was inspired to do something for families impacted by the pandemic

“I realized for my work because I work for a financial institution, that there’s a lot of need. A lot of people that haven’t been in this situation before are now facing either paying bills or providing Christmas for their families,” said Matthews.

She started the group on November 15 and quickly got an influx of requests for help from all over the U.S.

“We started as Mid-Michigan only. There were a few people who still got help from out-of-state because they got their list in before we did the cutoff. Maybe 10 of those kids were out-of-state,” she said.

So here’s how it worked, first families created a wish list on Amazon, made it public, and posted it in the Facebook group for donors to see.

Donors could then conveniently shop for gifts on Amazon.

“They got to stay at home, do it in the comfort of their own home, and the toys shipped automatically to the people that were requesting the help. So very COVID-friendly. You could literally sit on your couch, lay in bed, whatever, and shop for kids that need it,” she said.

One of the donors is 12-year-old Avery Benson, who bought gifts from three different wishlists,

She says everyone deserves to have a merry Christmas.

“I hope that they realize that there’s some people who aren’t as fortunate as them and don’t get to have everything they ask for Christmas and everyone deserves a little Christmas cheer in their lives,” said Avery.

Thankfully, 444 children woke up Friday morning to Christmas gifts that Santa left under the tree.

“My kids were like super overjoyed,” said Brittany Carpenter, a parent.

Brittany Carpenter was fired from her job earlier this month after contracting COVID-19 and refusing to return to work without fully quarantining.

“Being that it’s so close to Christmas, I didn’t know how I was gonna provide, they’re two and five,” said Carpenter.

She maintains that this group saved Christmas for her family this year.

“They were super excited, they, without this group I wouldn’t have had a Christmas for my kids,” she said.

Lydnsy says she’s not sure yet about next year, but she’s leaving the Facebook group up for families and donors to stay connected.

