42-year-old hardware business refocuses on fireworks amid pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - American Eagle Superstore owners are getting rid of their hardware inventory and their name.

The business which has been open since 1978 has continuously sold tools, hardware and fireworks. However, in March they plan on putting all of their focus on fireworks.

American Eagle Superstore will join Pro Fireworks to become their 14th location.

President of Pro Fireworks and son of American Eagle’s original owners, James Stajos, said the decision was made as a result of trying to compete with online and big box stores during the pandemic.

“It’s been tough, let’s be honest. We’re a small mom and pop store and everybody’s been pushed to the big boxes. With the shutdowns and everything else, it’s been hard,” said Stajos.

Despite some of the changes, Stajos wants people to know the store will continue to be family owned and operated.

“Most everybody knows American Eagle Superstore. We’ve sold a little bit of everything for a lot of years.” said Stajos. “Even though we’re changing, it’s still the Stajos family that owns this.”

Stajos explains Pro Fireworks will be a state of the art shopping experience for their customers.

“You’re going to have 85 inch TV’s that are interactive. You can take the item, scan it, and see exactly what it does before you purchase,” he said.

The store plans to be fully transitioned by March 2021.

