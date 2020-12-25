Vatican: Pope calls for COVID vaccine for all

(WILX) - Pope Francis used his traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ message on Christmas Day to address the coronavirus global challenge.

Speaking from inside the Vatican Apostolic Palace, as opposed to his balcony overlooking Saint Peter’s Square due to COVID restrictions, the pope called for coronavirus vaccines to be made available and accessible to all.

“Today, in this time of darkness and uncertainty due to the pandemic, several lights of hope appear, such as the discovery of vaccines,” Pope Francis said. “But for these lights to illuminate and bring hope to the whole world, they must be available to all. We cannot let narrow nationalism prevent us from living as the true human family that we are. Nor can we let the virus of radical individualism win us over and make us indifferent to the suffering of other brothers and sisters.”

The pope expressed the importance of cooperation over competition when it comes to making a vaccine available worldwide.

“I cannot put myself before others, putting the laws of the market and of invention patents above the laws of love and of the health of humanity,” Pope Francis continued. “I ask everyone: heads of state, businesses, international organizations to promote cooperation and not competition, and to seek a solution for all: vaccines for all, especially for the most vulnerable and those in need in all regions of the planet. First of all, the most vulnerable and those in need!”

Italy went into a nationwide lockdown on Christmas Eve, the same day the country’s confirmed COIVD-19 cases passed the 2 million mark.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.