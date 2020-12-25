Advertisement

Homeless Angels sets donation goal of $500,000 for restaurant workers

They have heard from workers in need from all over Michigan
(KCRG)
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Indoor dining rooms in Michigan are closed until mid-January, and restaurant workers who have long relied on tips are still financially struggling.

“I’ve been a server for a total of 20 years now,” said Sophia Patino, a server at Bob Evans.

“Been in the restaurant industry and the bar industry for over 26 plus years,” said Jennifer Wilson, a server at Sparty’s Coney Island.

The Homeless Angels are looking to help.

The organization started the campaign named “Serving Those Who Serve Us”. Now, they are hoping to raise $500,000. Already more than 200 restaurant workers have applied for the $500 tip grant.

“Folks that are normally accustomed to earning an income on tips that they just can’t do,” said Timothy Baise, President of Homeless Angels.

“Just knowing it has taken a lot of weight off my shoulders. Bills are just building up,” said Sophia Patino.

“They have us living on bare minimum. It barely buys food and personal needs, let alone cover the rent or any of the bills,” said Jennifer Wilson.

Checks are scheduled to be sent out before the new year begins. They’re sending financial help but also sending hope, which is something that is needed now more than ever.

“If they have hope, they can go through just about any adversity that comes at them,” said Timothy Baise, President of Homeless Angels.

Baise says they have heard from workers all over Michigan and will continue accepting grant applications.

