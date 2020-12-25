Holiday Hoops: Michigan State hosts Wisconsin on Christmas

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The #12 Michigan State Spartans host Wisconsin for a Christmas game at the Breslin Center.

Both teams are tied at 42 at halftime.

Joey Hauser leads the Spartans with 11 points and four rebounds, and Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice also has 11.

Michigan State is 4-4 from the three-point line, but they’ve been unable to capitalize on offensive rebounds and have turned the ball over seven times.

