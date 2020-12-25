Advertisement

Holiday Hoops: Michigan State hosts Wisconsin on Christmas

First holiday game for the Spartans
Michigan State will play their first ever Christmas game against Wisconsin on Friday.
Michigan State will play their first ever Christmas game against Wisconsin on Friday.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The #12 Michigan State Spartans host Wisconsin for a Christmas game at the Breslin Center.

Both teams are tied at 42 at halftime.

Joey Hauser leads the Spartans with 11 points and four rebounds, and Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice also has 11.

Michigan State is 4-4 from the three-point line, but they’ve been unable to capitalize on offensive rebounds and have turned the ball over seven times.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

