Charitable gift wrapping couple provides gifts for more than 30 families

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Favorite Day Gift Wrapping founders Jessica Gurnee and Mark Logusz are closing their doors after wrapping presents for donations which benefitted the Give-A-Kid A Christmas project.

The Dimondale couple have been able to earn $6,000 which, according to Give-A-Kid Project’s President Kris Hummel, is enough to provide Christmas for more than 30 families in the Holt area.

Hummel said Favorite Day Gift Wrapping will be one of their biggest donors this year. Despite losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic, Gurnee and Logusz gave 100% of the money to the Give-A-Kid Project.

“These two people are Godsends to us. Because, they knew there was a need and they put us first in front of their own needs,” said Hummel.

Even with so many families being directly affected by their generosity, all Gurnee and Logusz can think about is what else they can do to continue helping.

“It’s fun to think about what might be next. Starting something up like this opens up a whole new world of possibilities,” said Logusz.

Logusz said he’s going to keep the donation page open for those who would like to continue to do so.

You can see the previous story about Favorite Day Gift Wrapping here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.