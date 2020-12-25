Advertisement

A trucking company keeps a Christmas tradition alive

By Diamond Daniels
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In addition to transporting commercial goods, one Jackson trucking company is lighting the spirits of those in the community one truck at a time.

“Even big things like the trucks can a beautiful thing this time of year, everything can be beautiful this time of year, you just have to see it,” said owner Jim Sercombe.

Jim Sercombe is the owner of the Sercombe Trucking Company in Jackson.

For the past 30 years, he’s extended his services to the community by using his trucks to showcase Christmas lights.

“We’re in our fourth generation running now. We’ve been in business probably 51 years, so I just hope it’s a family tradition that we keep doing,” said Sercombe.

A tradition that he’s passed down to his grandson, who now does all of the work.

“We got our drivers that come in and help us wash trucks and park, mechanics helped us a lot, family members come around and help us. It’s a group effort,” he said.

This group effort has given community members something more than standard Christmas decorations to admire this time of year.

“It’s different. It’s just different and it’s very cool to see them all lit up at the same time. I think it’s a good idea, it brings everybody out and gives us something to do,” he continued.

And the owners say it’s families like this one who make it all worthwhile.

“I just want to thank everybody for showing up and for helping us keep the thing going. That makes it worth its while to do it. I hope it continues, I hope I’m gonna be here for a long while yet to see it, but I’m just happy that everybody thinks the world of us for doing it,” said Sercombe.

