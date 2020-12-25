A local woman starts bakery business in her home during a pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 75 businesses have closed in the Mid-Michigan area, but not often do we hear about the new businesses opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is where Stacey Romero comes in.

She founded The Witch Bakes LLC. in the midst of the pandemic in June.

“I am a practicing witch – I am the ‘Witch Bakes’, my magic is creating the cakes,” said Romero.

Romeo stated “coronavirus was at its worst” when she started the bakery in her home.

“It was very slow. I was getting maybe one cake order every two weeks,” she said.

She never thought by Christmas she would be seeing the volume she has now.

“‘I’ve been working 21 hour days for the past week,” she said.

Making Christmas cookies and sugar cookie kits are her holiday specialty.

“I’ve made 508 sugar cookies. I frosted 168 of those. I made six cakes, a dozen scones, a dozen cookies, a pie, and 100 pounds of buttercream,” said Romero.

Out of those 508 sugar cookies, one customer donated a few dozen to frontline workers at Sparrow and McClaren Hospital.

“They were frosted in blue like scrubs and they had a small red heart on them,” added Romero.

Romero told News 10 that she did not expect this many orders for Christmas.

“There was always hope, but in the back of my mind, no, because I’m quite a new business. There are a lot more established businesses here that you can get cheaper from other places,” she said.

However, the support means everything.

“It’s wonderful. I’ve cried a lot of times over this support I’ve been given recently,” said Romero. “A lot has happened in my life recently, so for people showing the support, it’s life-changing and I can pay the bills.”

