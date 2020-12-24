Advertisement

Yang takes steps to run for mayor of NYC

New York City’s primary election will be held on Jun. 22, 2021.
(WCTV)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WILX) - Once a presidential candidate, Andrew Yang has taken an official step towards his next political goal.

The democrat has filed paperwork Campaign Finance Board to run for mayor of Next York City.

The former tech executive joins a field of dozens of mayoral candidates. All are vying to lead the pandemic-stricken city as it faces skyrocketing unemployment and a budget crunch.

Yang spent time as a political contributor on CNN after leaving the campaign trail in February.

Yang, who was born in Schenectady, New York, to Taiwanese immigrants, will not make an official announcement until after the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia on Jan. 5

