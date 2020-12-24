Advertisement

Woman charged for threatening Wayne County election official

Threats included one regarding Palmer’s daughter, saying “Hmmm I’d be a shame if something happened to your daughter at school.”
A bipartisan panel in Wayne County, Michigan, unanimously certified its election results just...
A bipartisan panel in Wayne County, Michigan, unanimously certified its election results just hours after two Republican canvassers made unverified claims of voting irregularities in Detroit.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman has been charged with making threats against a Detroit-area republican election official.

Wayne County canvasser Monica Palmer made national headlines when she initially refused to certify local election results in favor of Joe Biden.

The FBI says Palmer received text messages with photos of a mutilated body one day after that chaotic board meeting. Intimidating messages were also sent to Palmer’s Instagram page from a user named “_etfere.”

Katelyn Jones, a resident of Olivet at the time the threats were made, was arrested in New Hampshire where she was living with her mother.

Threats included posting Palmer’s personal information such as her address, phone number, and husband’s phone number and encouraged other users to leave Palmer messages “or for more fun stop by their house.”

They also threatened Palmer’s daughter, saying “Hmmm I’d be a shame if something happened to your daughter at school.”

Law enforcement found the text messages and Instagram posts came from the same person due to the similarity of the threats and expressions used. Police used records related to the Instagram account to identify Jones and found evidence linking the phone number to her mother’s home in Epping, New Hampshire.

On Dec. 10 FBI agents conducted surveillance at Jones’ mother’s house and executed a search warrant on Dec. 22. Jones was located at the home and admitted to agents that she was responsible for the threats.

“The allegations in this case should make all of us disgusted,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement. “There is simply no place in Michigan, or in the United States, for chilling threats like this to people who are simply doing what they believe is correct.”

Jones is charged with transmitting threats of violence through interstate commerce and faces up to 20 years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000, if convicted.

Hear U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider’s announcement of the charges and read the criminal complaint below.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on US-127
Accident on U.S. 127 South, closed portion of highway
SNAP benefits to be allowed for discounted restaurant meals
Two-car accident on Waverly Road
Car accident at Waverly Rd. near I-496
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Armed robbery near Rivershell Lane
Armed residence robbery near Rivershell Lane and Bayview Drive

Latest News

Yang takes steps to run for mayor of NYC
New strain of COVID-19 in UK
UK variant of COVID-19 may be in U.S.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Trump tweets threat to Iran after attacks in Green Zone
Settlement reached in data breach investigation