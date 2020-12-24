Winter surfers rescue man swept off Michigan pier

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday could have been a tragedy for the family of one Michigan man’s family if not for the quick action of nearby surfers.

The man was swept off the southern pier in Montague by by an unexpected wave. According to the Facebook post relaying the incident, he “was 10 seconds away from going under” when two surfers intervened.

“I was walking the pier to jump back in,” said surfer Josh Taylor. “He was running back toward shore and the water came up behind him and knocked him over. As soon as he landed the water swept him in [the channel] just like that. Everyone else was in the water and had no idea it happened.”

Taylor jumped in, put the man on his surfboard, and instructed him to hold onto the nose of the board. He then paddled him to a ladder on the pier and helped him climb out of the 39 degree water.

Jordan Steger, who made the Facebook post, said, “After I took this picture the ‘swimmer’ [man walking on the pier] said ‘this is the smile of a guy who is so happy to be alive right now.’”

“Pretty crazy heroics from fellow Great Lakes surfers today,” Steger concluded. “Well done gentlemen.”

