WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Lions & Spartans With News 10’s Natalie Kerwin And MLive’s Kyle Austin

Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker before Tucker's introductory press conference. Credit MSU Athletics
Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker before Tucker's introductory press conference. Credit MSU Athletics(MSU Football)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We have a special two-part episode in this edition of the WILX Sports Blitz Podcast. First, News 10 sports reporter Natalie Kerwin hops on to introduce herself. She shares the story of how she became such a big Detroit Lions fan and deliberates if quarterback Matthew Stafford should leave after this season.

In part two, Kyle Austin of MLive comes on to review Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker’s first year leading the Spartans. He talks with John about the possibilities at quarterback with Payton Thorne and Temple transfer Anthony Russo and the team’s future at the running back position.

They then move to the hardcourt for MSU basketball. They review Tom Izzo’s roster rotation, Rocket Watts’ fit as a point guard and the squad’s ceiling in the Big Ten.

As always, click the links below to subscribe on your podcast platform of choice to get the latest episodes right when they drop!

