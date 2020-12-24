Advertisement

Trump tweets threat to Iran after attacks in Green Zone

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - President Donald Trump is threatening Iran with what he calls “friendly health advice” on Twitter.

It is in response to a rocket attack aimed at the Green Zone, the International Zone of Baghdad. The president claims the rockets came from Iran.

Trump also says the U.S. is hearing more reports of attacks against Americans in Iraq.

The president tweeted “if one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

The U.S. Embassy condemned the attack and urged all political and governmental leaders of Iraq to take action to prevent such attacks and to hold those responsible accountable.

The embassy says no deaths nor injuries were reported in Sunday’s attack. However, some Iraqi civilians may have been hurt along with at least one Iraqi soldier.

