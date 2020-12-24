Advertisement

Settlement reached in data breach investigation

Michigan is getting $75,000 as part of a settlement involving a data breach.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined the attorneys general of 27 other states to resolve a data breach case that exposed more than 1.3 million credit cards.

The settlement entails a payment of $2.4 million, of which Michigan will receive just over $74,500 and injunctive relief. The total number of Michiganders impacted is still unknown.

The 2017 data breach involved Sabre Hospitality Solutions’ hotel booking system.

Sabre Hospitality Solutions operates the SynXis Central Reservation System, which enables the booking of reservations at hotels. SynXis connects business travel planners, travel agencies, and online travel booking companies on one end to Sabre’s hotel customers on the other.

On June 6, 2017, Sabre informed its hotel customers of a data breach that happened between August 2016 and March 2017. The business had disclosed the breach in a 10-Q SEC filing in May 2017. Notice to consumers was provided by the hotels, resulting in some notices being delivered as late as 2018, and some consumers receiving multiple notices stemming from the same breach.

