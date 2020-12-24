Advertisement

Rob Buffington says houses are selling fast in the Lansing area

The Lansing real estate market is still very active
Published: Dec. 24, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s a great time to sell a house in the Lansing area and it’s also a great time to buy a house, too. Rob Buffington, from the Buffington Real Estate Group, says the combination of low inventory and low interest rates is keeping the real estate very active during the winter months. However, there are some small changes that you might want to make to your home before you put it on the market to make sure you get the most money possible.

