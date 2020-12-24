NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows St. Nick’s trek around globe

(Gray News) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus’ trip around the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children.

The Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

A newspaper ad had listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Thanks to the magic of Santa's sleigh, he is making a special stop this year to the International Space Station! #NORADTracksSantahttps://t.co/EWQpEnOj6a pic.twitter.com/866Mk4RR5z — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.