No. 12 Spartans prepare for Christmas game against No. 9 Wisconsin

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Before this year’s schedule was decided, the NCAA was planning to have no practices or games for three days around Christmas.

Coach Tom Izzo was one of the few who pushed for a Christmas game since players weren’t allowed to return home for the holidays.

“I couldn’t picture my guys sitting in their dorms or apartments and not getting a chance to play basketball, couldn’t be around us,” said Izzo. “And yet, they’re stuck here. So, I think the players are excited.”

Excited may be an understatement.

Gabe Brown and Aaron Henry were in the Christmas spirit before Friday’s game; wearing holiday sunglasses they had used for a promo shoot just minutes before their press conference Wednesday.

“I feel good, I’m in the spirit, it was a great day of practice, we got after it,” said Henry. “I’m excited to play on Christmas.”

“I’m just blessed,” said Brown. “I’m just blessed.”

On Friday, the Spartans face a talented and deep Wisconsin team that’s sure to give them a run for their money just like the Northwestern Wildcats did just five days ago.

Izzo says they’ll need to pick up the intensity if they’re going to have a chance at beating the Badgers.

“The energy that we had coming off a decent week of practice..I thought was not adequate compared to what we expect and normally get here,” he said.

Izzo’s squad knows they can’t repeat that.

“It was a loss for sure that meant a lot to us,” said Henry. “Not only by the score but how we lost. You can’t lose like that and expect to win a Big Ten title. It’s something that we can grow from though, for sure.”

And after a tough week of practices and watching film, Izzo says his team knows what needs to be done.

“They had to learn and we had to show them that this year in this league, I don’t care who you play, where you play them. You’d better bring it,” said Izzo.

Izzo says his Spartans have responded this week and Friday will be one of the most exciting games the Spartans play all season.

